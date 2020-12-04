Sketchboard Pro: $119 Drawing Canvas for iPad

The art studio Braintreehouse announced its iPad accessory Sketchboard Pro. The studio claims that it has created this accessory to eliminate the problems artists face when sketching on the iPad for extended hours.

The Sketchboard Pro is essentially a large board cum stand for the iPad. It has been custom made for touch based devices that are increasingly being used by artists to draw, sketch, or paint. The elevated stand features a space in the middle to affix the iPad which makes sure that the iPad does not move or wobble and provides a proper strong hold.

iPad stand made for artists

Braintreehouse stresses on the point that it has created the Sketchboard Pro keeping in mind the requirements of artists. The board cum stand angles at 20 degrees to provide a comfortable angled arrangement which artists are traditionally used to when sketching on paper.

By using the stand, users will not have to hold in their hands which could take up some space on the screen and can be frustrating.The Sketchboard Pro costs $119 (USD) and it makes for a very useful addition to users that sketch on the iPad. Of course, its too early to say if the product is perfect or it has its own caveats.