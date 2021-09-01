Skullcandy’s Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds are $50 Off

The Skullcandy brand features premium audio at an affordable price. Today, the Indy ANC Wireless Earbuds is down to just $79.99 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

The INDY wireless earbuds feature personalized sound and active noise canceling for a deeper and more immersive experience. As with most Skullcandy products, you get high quality sound and the requisite logo emblazoned on the product.

The true wireless earbuds feature up to 32 hours of use with the included charging case. It’s dust-resistant and has a waterproof rating of IP55, and also a built-in Tile tracker for when you misplace it. The INDY also has rapid charging and can be used in single buds. At $50 off, there’s no better time than now to buy the Skullcandy INDY ANC Wireless Earbuds!