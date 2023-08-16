Sky MacBook purchase plans launches in the UK

Mobile and satellite network company Sky has introduced a plan to make the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air more affordable to customers.

Sky launched new purchase plans for the two Apple products, which are similar to mobile network offerings for tablets and smartphones. The company is accepting applications to get the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro under a 3- or 4-year plan. Longer plans tend to lower the monthly fees.

Also in a similar fashion is the option to upgrade to a newer MacBook when there are just 12 months left in the customer’s contract. However, this resets the contract to a new one but gives the customer new hardware sooner. Offered MacBook models include the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, the M2 13-inch MacBook Pro, the 15-inch MacBook Air, and the M2 MacBook Air model.

The full details of the Sky MacBook payment plan can be viewed on its official website.