Skype ends service, shuts down

The video calling app Skype has closed its doors after 22 years.

Skype, owned by Microsoft, enjoyed a peak of 300 million active users per month and was considered the best platform for internet video and voice calls. However, usage has steadily declined as more competitors have barged into the scene. This was when WhatsApp, Zoom, and Teams debuted and gained traction among users. It’s worth noting that Teams was created by Microsoft and served a similar purpose. The app grew to around 320 million active users per month. The closing of Skype was made as Microsoft wanted to focus on Teams and its AI features.

Skype users can migrate contacts and data to Team or alternative apps until May 5 this year. There are plenty of other options with more capabilities on computers and mobile devices, but Skype will be recognized as a pioneer of video-calling technology.