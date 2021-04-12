Slash $140 Off the 5K 27-inch Retina Mac with 512GB Storage

If you’ve been saving up for a new Mac, then consider the deal today. Apple’s newest iMac with 5K 27 inch Retina display is down to just $1,859 from its original price of $1,999 on Amazon.

The new Apple iMac sports impressive hardware that can be used as a professional workstation. Perhaps most notable is the 27 inch, 5K Retina display that puts out 500 nits of brightness and True Tone on a 5,120 x 2,880 resolution. Images are super clear, text is ultra sharp and color representation is as faithful as it gets.

Inside, a 10 core i9 processor with up to 5GHz turbo boost keeps things moving at a smooth pace. The 8GB RAM and Radeon Pro 5300 allows you to multitask, edit photos, convert videos and play games without experiencing any stutter.

Notable additions include the 1080p FaceTime camera, 512GB SSD and a Magic Mouse 2 and Magic Keyboard. At $140 off, it’s definitely a worthy buy!