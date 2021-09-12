Slash $9 Off the Official MagSafe Charger

MagSafe charging is Apple’s latest tech innovation and it’s meant to make charging up your iPhone and supported devices easier. Today, the official Apple MagSafe Charger is even more affordable as it’s down to just $29.98 from its original price of $39 on Amazon.

With a MagSafe charger, there’s no more guessing and checking if your iPhone is juicing up at an optimal rate. Just connect the magnet to your iPhone or AirPods and enjoy faster wireless charging.

It’s backwards-compatible with other Qi-supported devices and works on even the iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus. You can use it on your AirPods Wireless Charging Case and the AirPods Pro and eliminate the clutter of cables.

To get the best charging capacity it's recommended that you get the 20W USB-C Power Adapter.