Sleep-Tracking game ‘Pokemon Sleep’ launches on iOS

A new sleep-themed game has arrived on iOS.

The Pokemon Company recently launched ‘Pokemon Sleep’, where users get in-game rewards for sleeping. The game was first announced in 2019 and promised to launch a year later, but it’s only now that the title is available to download. Pokemon Sleep promotes rest and divides gameplay into two phases- daytime gameplay and sleep tracking. The screen shows various pocket monsters you’ve caught and a Snorlax as a pet.

The game runs in the background, with the phone face-down to track sleep activity. Users can purchase the Pokemon Go Plus+ accessory as an add-on for $54.99, and there are in-game purchases as well. The longer the recorded sleep, the more rewards users get.

Pokemon Sleep is available to download on the App Store for free. However, users will not be able to use their Apple Watch or Health data for the game.