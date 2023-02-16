Small study reveals fan stress levels while watching Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Inquirer recently did a ‘for fun’ study to monitor the heart rates of spectators wearing Apple Watch.

18 fans’ heart rates were monitored throughout the Super Bowl LVII. Patterns showed that not all the spectators were into the football game, which was divided into their respective teams. Curiously enough, an Eagles fan had shown increased heart rate not during the game but during the half time show.

The newspaper said that the fan’s heart rate ‘stayed above 60-100 beats’, with volatility as the game progressed. However, during Rihanna’s intermission, the rate stayed above 100 and peaked at 130 beats per minute.

Apple was the sponsor for the Super Bowl LVII half time show, which featured Rihanna. The spot was historically sponsored by Pepsi but it seems that Apple outbid the competition. The study did not disclose the Apple Watch model and showed a graph for persons of interest that were participating.