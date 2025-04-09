News

Smart home hub might face a delay

By Samantha Wiley
Smart Home Hub

The upcoming smart home hub might be delayed until 2026, according to Bloomberg’s latest newsletter.

The smart home hub is a rumored command center with the screen of an iPad and a base with speakers. Gurman said that the device launch might be pushed back to 2026, with the main reason being ‘major engineering hiccups’. The completion of the revamped Siri is vital to the home hub, and this technology is expected to power the device. Apple’s home hub is said to be similar to Google Nest Hub, which won’t make a significant impact for Apple in terms of revenue. However, its launch could ‘set the stage for more ambitious products’.

Apple is believed to be developing a follow-up device. The update will add more sensors, a robotic arm, and an AI personality. For now, the Cupertino-based company continues to test the product and some employees are said to have it in their homes.

