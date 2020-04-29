Apple Music is now available on Samsung SMART TVs

Apple is a major player in the services industry now and it understands that in order to grow, it needs to be multi-platform. In a new move, the company is releasing its music streaming service Apple Music on Samsung’s SMART TV platform.



Apple prides over its 60 million plus songs catalogue on its music streaming service. The move to bring Apple Music to Samsung’s SMART TVs will allow users of over hundred countries around the globe to access music in a new and easier way.



At present, Apple is working on successfully bringing its music streaming service to over hundred countries. We could expect that to change as the company is always working on making its services available in more and more countries.



In a press release, the Cupertino based company said “Apple Music subscribers also can get customised each day suggestions and tune in to the revolutionary Beats 1 radio station, a world dwell stream with unique reveals by artists like Frank Ocean, Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd, DJ Khaled, and Elton John.”



Apple has also begun to push its Apple TV app to other platforms. Samsung SMART TVs will also receive the video streaming service. However, Apple TV is still not as big as Apple Music as the service does not have a lot of content.



Right now, Apple Music is a bigger player as it is one of the largest music streaming services with almost every single song ever to be created .



Samsung now has a whole web page dedicated to Apple Music support for its SMART TVs. The page reads “A whole new world of entertainment is available on Samsung smart TVs. With the Apple TV app and Apple Music app, you can access your existing library of TV shows and movies, or find new programs to stream, buy, or rent in glorious 4K with HDR!”



It also adds that, “ If that isn’t enough, Apple TV+ offers more content with original TV shows and movies only available on the Apple TV app. With the Apple Music app, subscribers can stream over 60 million songs, thousands of playlists curated by world-class music experts, top music videos, and exclusive shows on the innovative Beats 1 global livestream, all ad-free.”