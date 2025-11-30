Smartphone Manufacturers Scrapping Their Own Ultra-Thin Models After Poor iPhone Air Sales

Chinese vendors for mobile phones are opting in to freeze or throw away project development plans for an ultra-thin device, following the underwhelming sales of Apple’s latest release, the iPhone Air. The company released the device in September this year and reports of manufacturing cuts and sales have made rounds while supply chains at Apple are cutting back on production and shipments.

Foxconn, Apple supplier, has scrapped all production lines for the device while Luxshare has stopped production at the end of last month. Due to the poor results of the iPhone Air, Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi apparently made adjustments or have decided not to continue with their plan of creating a device similar to the iPhone Air.

It is back to the drawing board for Apple to create a plan for a new device. The iPhone Air 2 has reportedly been delayed by the company for redesigning the gadget to have better battery life and fit in a possible second camera.