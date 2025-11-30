News

Smartphone Manufacturers Scrapping Their Own Ultra-Thin Models After Poor iPhone Air Sales

By Samantha Wiley
Smartphone Manufacturers Scrapping Their Own Ultra-Thin Models After Poor iPhone Air Sales

Chinese vendors for mobile phones are opting in to freeze or throw away project development plans for an ultra-thin device, following the underwhelming sales of Apple’s latest release, the iPhone Air. The company released the device in September this year and reports of manufacturing cuts and sales have made rounds while supply chains at Apple are cutting back on production and shipments.


Foxconn, Apple supplier, has scrapped all production lines for the device while Luxshare has stopped production at the end of last month. Due to the poor results of the iPhone Air, Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi apparently made adjustments or have decided not to continue with their plan of creating a device similar to the iPhone Air.

Smartphone Manufacturers Scrapping Their Own Ultra-Thin Models After Poor iPhone Air Sales

It is back to the drawing board for Apple to create a plan for a new device. The iPhone Air 2 has reportedly been delayed by the company for redesigning the gadget to have better battery life and fit in a possible second camera.


Latest News
Apple TV Series “The Hunt” Pulled Out Over Allegations of Plagiarism
Apple TV Series “The Hunt” Pulled Out Over Allegations of Plagiarism
1 Min Read
The AirPods Max with Pro-Level ANC is $49 Off
The AirPods Max with Pro-Level ANC is $49 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone Fold Premiering With 3 Innovative Features
iPhone Fold Premiering With 3 Innovative Features
1 Min Read
iPhone Pocket Sold Out Globally
iPhone Pocket Sold Out Globally
1 Min Read
Apple Intelligence Branching Out to China
Apple Intelligence Branching Out to China
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm Cell Is $60 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm Cell Is $60 Off
1 Min Read
New Colorways Are Coming For The Hikawa iPhone Grip
New Colorways Are Coming For The Hikawa iPhone Grip
1 Min Read
CNN Pulling Out Of Apple News
CNN Pulling Out Of Apple News
1 Min Read
iPhone Fold Advances in Development
iPhone Fold Advances in Development
1 Min Read
AirPods 4 Down to $69 at Amazon
AirPods 4 Down to $69 at Amazon
1 Min Read
Apple Cutting Back and Laying Off Employees
Apple Cutting Back and Laying Off Employees
1 Min Read
Shopping Research Added By OpenAI for ChatGPT
Shopping Research Added By OpenAI for ChatGPT
1 Min Read
Lost your password?