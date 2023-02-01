iLoungeNews

SmartThings iOS now allows for Matter device control

By Samantha Wiley
A recent update on the iOS app SmartThings added support for Matter devices.

SmartThings

SmartThings is Samsung’s counterpart to the Apple HomeKit, with the app available on both the iPad and iPhone through the App Store. Matter support was technically added to the SmartThings platform in October, but it’s only now that its iOS app has been updated to support Matter-enabled smart devices, which means iPad, Apple Watch, and iPhone users can now control them with a SmartThings hub.

Before the update, only Android phones were able to control Matter accessories. In households that have both iOS and Android, they can now set commands without having to use a particular smartphone brand.

iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch users are advised to get the latest SmartThings update to access the Matter functionality. SmartThings is available to download for free on the App Store and Play Store. A Matter accessory can connect to SmartThings and HomeKit as long as there’s a hub.

