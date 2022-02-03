Snag $100 Off on Any Color AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max

The AirPods Max lets you choose from several color options depending on your preference. What’s even better is the fact that it’s down to just $449.99 from its original price of $550 on Amazon.

AirPods Max is Apple’s premium headset flagship, featuring memory foam ear cushions and breathable mesh for absolute comfort. You can wear it for long sessions at a time, and even in moderate activity or movement, and for music, videos and watching your favorite movie and TV shows.

The headphones’ driver is custom designed and offers hi-fi audio, and you can switch between Transparency mode and Active Noise Cancellation. It also sports the AirPod Pro’s on-head detection, device switching and setup. You can even share audio between AirPods on Apple TV, iPad or iPhone.

A single full charge lasts an amazing 20 hours, and longer if it’s stored in ultra low power mode. Get the AirPods Max in your color at $100 off today!

