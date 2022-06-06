Snag an Ultra-Portable ASUS Projector at Nearly $90 Off

Ultra-portable projectors are becoming more and more accessible. Case in point- the ASUS Zenbeam Latte Portable LED WiFi Projector is down to just $351.99 from its original price of $440 on Amazon.

The Latte Projector by ASUS is an all-in-one device that’s as versatile as any projector. It has a 720p resolution and a short-throw of 40 inches at a 1-meter distance, and 120 inches at a 3.2-meter distance.

There’s a 10W Harman Kardon speaker built-in so you won’t have to bring anything else to watch your favourite TV shows and movies.

The 300 lumens output should be serviceable enough for any indoor setting, and connectivity can be done via USB-A, HDMI or wireless mirroring on iPhones and other mobile devices.

Last but not least, you can use the ASUS Latte Portable Project for 3 hours without it needing a charge. Buy the ASUS Latte Projector for just $351.99 today!