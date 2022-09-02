Snag Apple’s High-End AirPods Max at $120 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Now’s the time to act if you’re a few dollars short of buying an AirPods Max. Today, the AirPods Max is down to just $429 from its original price of $549 on Amazon.

All four color options have the discount, and the high end headphones are as advertised.

The over-ear design gives way to the Apple-designed dynamic driver, and with the Active Noise Cancellation technology and Spatial Audio you’ll be able to reach next-level immersion in your favorite music, TV shows or movies.

Custom acoustic is handled by the H1 chip, which also makes connecting easier. Memory foam ear cushions and a knit mesh canopy give your ears and head breathing space and maximum comfort.

A full charge lasts a good 20 hours, and there’s an ultra-low power mode to conserve battery.

$120 off for the AirPods Max is a great deal. Make sure to check it out today!

