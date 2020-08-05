Snag the Discounted Ring Video Doorbell 3 For Only $160

Ring Video Doorbell 3

Still using a traditional doorbell? You could be missing out on what new technology has to offer, including the ability to see who’s at the door without having to get off the couch.

Today, you can enjoy the benefits of a video doorbell and save 20 percent in the process. The Video Doorbell 3 by Ring is only $159.99, down $40 from its original price of $199.99 on Amazon.

Preview Product Price
All-new Ring Video Doorbell 3 – enhanced wifi, improved motion detection, easy installation All-new Ring Video Doorbell 3 – enhanced wifi, improved motion detection, easy installation $199.99 Buy on Amazon

The Doorbell 3 allows you to hear, see and speak to people using your mobile, computer or tablet. It’s an upgraded version of the Doorbell 2, with features such as audio privacy, privacy zones and motion detection. You also get mobile notifications whenever the button is pushed or motion sensors are triggered. Connect to Alexa and you’ll be able to hear the announcements on a compatible Echo device.

Setting up your new video doorbell only takes 3 steps. Take advantage of the deal today!

Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
