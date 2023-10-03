Snag the JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth Speaker at 53% Off

Bluetooth speakers need to be reliable and handle plenty of outdoor wear and tear. Today, the JBL Xtreme 2 is down to just $199 from its original price of $430 on Amazon.

The Xtreme 2 is aptly named because it can survive a lot of conditions its peers can’t. A single charge can last up to 15 hours, and the speaker acts as a powerbank to juice up your essential devices. It’s IPX7 waterproof and can survive a quick dunk in the pool or beach with nary a scratch or downgrade in audio quality.

JBL offers quality sound through a bass radiator and signature drivers. It even has a hook and straps so you can sling the speaker over your shoulder while on a trek or camping expedition. The Xtreme 2 Bluetooth Speaker can even hook up with other JBL speakers for synchronized playback. Buy the discounted rugged outdoor Bluetooth speaker today!