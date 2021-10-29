Snag the JLab Talk USB-C Mic at 50% Off

A standalone mic can complete your work from home or streaming setup better than the one you have in your laptop or computer. Today, you can enjoy a massive 50% discount with the JLab Talk USB Mic, which is down to just $49.99 from its original price of $99 on Amazon.

Talk is a high performance mic for voice overs, streaming and making YouTube videos. It works exceptionally well when you’re in an online video conference, during FaceTime and audio recording. In the device are quick mute, gain control and volume buttons so you can manage it anytime.

The USB-C mic is plug and play, and you can choose among 4 pattern modes, namely omni, bidirectional, cardioid and stereo depending on what you’re doing. It has a built-in stand so you won’t have to prop or clip it to anything.

If you don’t have a dedicated mic yet, make sure to check out the JLab Talk Professional Mic at 50 percent off today!