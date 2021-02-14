Snag the Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Speaker For Just $130

Marshall is a long-standing brand in the audio and music equipment business, and all their products are considered premium. Today, their award-winning Marshall Emberton Portable Bluetooth Speaker is down to just $129.99 from its original price of $149.99 on Amazon.
The Emberton is a compact-sized Bluetooth speaker that offers room filling, 360-degree sound via True Stereophonic technology. Stereo recordings are spatially reproduced, and it will sound like you’re listening to premium and bigger speakers.
Marshall has made its speaker tough and super durable. It’s made of a solid metal grille at the front and a silicone exterior, with a multi-directional knob at the top to control music playback and volume. It’s IPX7 water resistant and can survive a dive at 3 feet for 30 minutes.
A single full charge lasts 20-plus hours, and it has quick-charge capability as well. Bluetooth 5.0 ensures smooth connectivity and a range on up to 30 feet.
Those who enjoy good sound should get the discounted Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Speaker today!