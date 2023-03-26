Snap Up a 50% Off Razer Ornata V2 Gaming Keyboard Today

A half-off deal on an essential computer accessory is always welcome. Today, you can get the Razer Ornata V2 Hybrid Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for just $49.99 from its original price of $100 on Amazon.

Mechanical keyboards are great for work and play, and Razer’s Ornata V2 has a slew of features for both aspects. Mecha-membrane switches work like a dream, and there’s a magnetic and ergonomic wrist rest to maximize comfort even during extended computer sessions. Media keys and a digital dial make it easy to turn up the volume or pause a video.

The customizable RGB lighting is handled by Razer Chroma, which syncs to popular games and other hardware. The keys are programmable for macro and key combinations, as well as remapping to execute complex maneuvers in a snap. Razer’s Ornata V2 is rated to last up to 80 million clicks and comes with a 2-year warranty. Get it at 50% off today!