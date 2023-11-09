Snap Up a 71% Off Wireless Gaming Mouse Today

Snagging a premium wireless mouse doesn’t get any cheaper than this. Today, the Evga X20 Wireless Gaming Mouse is down to just $19.99 from its original price of $70 on Amazon.

The X20 is a premium wireless gaming mouse in its own right, featuring a triple sensor technology for tracking on just about any surface. Quick Responding Mechanism pushes greater sensitivity for split-second response times. What’s more, you can connect the mouse to your computer in three ways, including USB wired, Bluetooth, and 2.4GHz.

As far as customization is concerned, you’ll have full freedom over the settings. Just download the UNLEASH RGB software and pick from the three zones. Onboard profiles can be customized with on-the-fly DPI- this caters greatly to the kind of game you’re playing, whether it’s a first-person shooter, RPG, or real time strategy. Get the discounted Evga X20 Wireless Gaming Mouse today!