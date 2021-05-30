Snap up the AirPods Max today, now only $518

If you’re on the fence about buying a new high end AirPods Max but still aren’t sold on the price, today’s your lucky day. The AirPods Max is now just $518.12 from its original price of $549 on Amazon.

The new Apple AirPods Max is unlike any other headphones you’ve come across. It’s distinctly Apple- from the simple yet premium design to the hardware inside the device, you’re sure to get your money’s worth.

Driving the high fidelity audio is a dynamic driver, with welcome features such as active noise cancellation and Transparency mode for blocking and hearing the world around you, respectively. There’s also spatial audio for an immersive, theater-like sound to add to the experience.

On the outside, you get treated to memory foam ear cushions and a knit-mesh canopy for an exceptional fit. A single full charge can last up to 20 hours.

It’s rare to see a huge discount on a premium Apple product. Buy the AirPods Max for only $518 today!