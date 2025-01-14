News

Sniper Elite 4 available now On iPhone, iPad and Mac

By Samantha Wiley
Sniper Elite 4

Sniper Elite 4, a tactical shooter third-person game, was released for the iPad, Macs and iPhones. The video game has a WWII setting dating back to 1943, taking the player to italy where you play as Karl Fairburne using various weapons to foil the Nazi threat.

The game is famous for its feature called an X-ray Kill Cam, showing the player every kill moment with the enemies’ internal parts, exactly where you hit them with bullets you fired. The game originally launched in 2017 and has been commended for its gameplay of stealth and extensive maps. The Independent Game Developer Association has awarded the game for its visual design.

You can get the game from the App Store on iPads with the A17 Pro or M-series chip and iOS17, iPhones with the A17 Pro chip and iOS 17, while a Mac computer that features the M1 chip is needed to run the game, and it must be on macOS Ventura or a more recent version.

