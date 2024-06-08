News

‘Sniper Elite 4’ game arriving on iOS and Mac

By Samantha Wiley
Sniper Elite 4

‘Sniper Elite 4’, a tactical shooting game will be launching on iOS and Mac machines for the holidays.

Game developer Rebeillion posted on its blog that the game will be released on Apple machines, namely Macs and iPads running any M chip, as well as the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Pro. The port will be the first time the popular shooter will be playable on mobile devices. ‘Sniper Elite 4’ is set in 1943 Italy where players defeat a Nazi threat using authentic sniper rifles and more.

Sniper Elite 4

Cross-save will be available on Apple machines during launch, as well as touch controls. For those who prefer tactile feedback, the game will also support external controllers. The official reveal trailer has been uploaded on YouTube and is about a minute in length. It’s worth noting that ‘Sniper Elite 4’ has been BAFTA nominated and played by millions of players around the globe.

