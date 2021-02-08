Snoopy-Themed Splash Takes Over Main Apple.com Page

Apple.com has received a design change today to reflect the launch of new Apple TV+ content, The Snoopy Show.

Those who access the official Apple homepage will be treated to a full-page ad of The Snoopy Show. Also, individual sections on Apple TV 4K, HomePod mini, iPad Air and iPhone 12 have been spruced up with individual animations from Snoopy characters.

The release of ‘The Snoopy Show’ is a collaboration between Apple and Wildbrain. Apple’s first Peanuts content in Apple TV+ began with ‘Snoopy in Space’ and ‘Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10’ in 2019.

Apple received a Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Program Emmy Award for Peanuts in Space, and vowed to produce more ‘Peanuts’ content for Apple TV+ subscribers in the future.

The first season of ‘The Snoopy Show’ is available to watch now on Apple TV+. It will have six episodes in total.

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and features original Apple shows, such as ‘The Morning Show’, ‘Defending Jacob’ and ‘Servant’, among others.