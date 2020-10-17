Software turns Sony Cameras into Mac webcams

Sony has recently released its Imaging Edge Webcam software for the Mac platform, which allows a Sony camera to be used as a webcam.

The first glimpses of the Imaging Edge Webcam software surface when it was made available in August on PCs. Initially, only Windows 10 users could install the software but Sony has vowed to make a Mac version.

Imaging Edge Webcam supports a variety of DSC, A-mount and E-mount cameras. Those who are interested can check the full list on the official website.

The software is free to download and requires macOS 10.13 to 10.15 to work. Once you get to the page, choose the Sony camera model and tick the box next to it. Scroll further down and click either ‘Download (Windows)’ or ‘Download (Mac)’. Usage instructions, including changing the settings are available as a separate page.

Setup procedure is simple- download the file, run it and restart your Mac before using it.