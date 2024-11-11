News

Some U.S. Apple Stores will move to temporary locations in November

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Stores

Apple Retail stores in three cities in the United States will be moving, likely due to the original stores being renovated, to a nonpermanent location on November 9.

The La Ecantada in Tucson Arizona will be moving to its new assigned area, found at the second floor of the shopping center across the stairs, at 10 am on the said date. Two decades have passed since the retail store was opened, which was in 2004, and there is no expected return date to its original location yet.

Apple Stores

The other temporary retail store is opening at Long Island, Roosevelt Field Mall in New York, and another one is opening at Fairfax, Virginia, scheduled on November 9th as well, and on the same day as the La Encantada retail store. These retail stores are temporarily relocating possibly because Apple is going to revamp the store, with many examples of the company’s periodic renovations such as Birkdale Village, Tyson’s Corner, and Square One.

