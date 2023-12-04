Sonoma 14.1.2 and iOS 17.1.2 come with security updates

Apple has recently updated macOS Sonoma, iPadOS, and iOS with an update that patches WebKit bugs leaking personal data to hackers.

The newest versions of the operating systems were released on Thursday, bringing macOS Sonoma to 14.1.2 and iPadOS 17 and iOS 17 to 17.1.2. The main takeaway for the updates fix WebKit security flaws, which is the web browser engine that renders web content for internet browsers. Specifically, two vulnerabilities for macOS Sonoma, iPadOS, and iOS have been fixed.

The first security update stops web content from disclosing sensitive information. The Threat Analysis Group lists the number as CVE-2023-42916. The second one fixes web content from leading to arbitrary code execution and holds the number CVE-2023-42917 from the Threat Analysis Group. Apple said that at least one attacker has been using the WebKit flaws, so users should update to the latest version as soon as they can.