News

Sonos Prices Will Be Raised Because Of Tariffs

By Samantha Wiley
Sonos Prices Will Be Raised Because Of Tariffs

Due to tariffs, Sonos will have to raise their prices on certain products in its portfolio this year. Malaysia and Vietnam, places where Sonos manufacture products, will be affected by the tariff raises ordered by Donald Trump. These countries will be facing an increase of 19% and 20%. The company has estimated that due to tariffs costs would rise up to $2.1 million by the 3rd fiscal quarter and $5 million by the 4th quarter of this year.

Raises on Sonos products will be made to lessen the impact made by the tariffs and plans of expanding their footprint geographically for their future growth.

Sonos Prices Will Be Raised Because Of Tariffs

As of now there is no information on what products will see an increase in their prices, and how much it would be, but it will be implemented later this year. This has been discussed by the company during the presentation of the third quarter revenue earnings.

Advertisements

Latest News
Instagram Introduces Map and Reposts Features
Instagram Introduces Map and Reposts Features
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS is marked $80 off
The Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS is marked $80 off
1 Min Read
TSMC Employees Faces Accusations Of Stealing A20 Chip Tech
TSMC Employees Faces Accusations Of Stealing A20 Chip Tech
1 Min Read
MagSafe Charger Firmware 2A168 Update Released By Apple
MagSafe Charger Firmware 2A168 Update Released By Apple
1 Min Read
Get the AirPods Pro 2 at $80 off!
Get the AirPods Pro 2 at $80 off!
1 Min Read
Spotify Increasing Rates of Its Premium Subscription in Various Countries
Spotify Increasing Rates of Its Premium Subscription in Various Countries
1 Min Read
Custom iPhone Image Sensor Reportedly in Development
Custom iPhone Image Sensor Reportedly in Development
1 Min Read
Tandem OLED Panels May Be Coming To iPhones
Tandem OLED Panels May Be Coming To iPhones
1 Min Read
The AirPods 4 is $30 Off
The AirPods 4 is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Foldable Device from Apple Might Miss its Production Target Date
Foldable Device from Apple Might Miss its Production Target Date
1 Min Read
Apple Looking For Engineers To Work On Search Experience Similar to ChatGPT
Apple Looking For Engineers To Work On Search Experience Similar to ChatGPT
1 Min Read
Apple Taking Similarly-Named Apple Cinemas to Court Over Alleged Infringement
Apple Taking Similarly-Named Apple Cinemas to Court Over Alleged Infringement
1 Min Read
Lost your password?