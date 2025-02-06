News

Sonos to launch device similar to Apple TV

By Samantha Wiley
Sonos

Sonos is believed to be preparing to debut a streaming box that’s similar to the Apple TV, according to The Verge.

Advertisements

The high-end device might launch this year and will compete with the Apple TV. The pricing falls in range of $200 to $400 and is considerably more expensive than Apple’s streaming box. The hardware itself is described as a ‘nondescript black box’ and will have a remote control. The thickness is just slightly more than a deck of cards and will run Android software, but Sonos has changed the interface.

Sonos

Sonos’ streaming box will have the usual content from Disney Plus, Max, Netflix, and other services within a unified experience. It will have an HDMI switch and ports with passthrough functions so users can plug in soundbars, gaming consoles, and others. For users with Sonos speakers, the set-top box will allow for surround sound, gigabit ethernet, and Wi-Fi 7.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
App Store
China looks into Antitrust Probe for App Store
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil
The Apple Pencil USB-C is $10 Off
1 Min Read
iOS 18.2.1
Apple ends iOS 18.2.1 signing
1 Min Read
iOS 18.3
iPhone 11-specific iOS 18.3 launches
1 Min Read
Apple Music
Apple launches new Apple Music promo in February
1 Min Read
AirPods 4
The AirPods 4 is $29 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple reveals 2025 Black Unity collection
1 Min Read
Powerbeats Pro 2
Powerbeats Pro 2 might debut on February 11
1 Min Read
Apple TV
Apple TV to start showing MLS season pass again
1 Min Read
iPad Mini 7
The iPad Mini 7 128GB is $100 Off
1 Min Read
iOS 18.3
iOS 18.3 enables support for Starlink on T-Mobile
1 Min Read
iPhone SE 4
iPhone SE 4 will be featuring a notch
1 Min Read
Lost your password?