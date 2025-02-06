Sonos to launch device similar to Apple TV

Sonos is believed to be preparing to debut a streaming box that’s similar to the Apple TV, according to The Verge.

The high-end device might launch this year and will compete with the Apple TV. The pricing falls in range of $200 to $400 and is considerably more expensive than Apple’s streaming box. The hardware itself is described as a ‘nondescript black box’ and will have a remote control. The thickness is just slightly more than a deck of cards and will run Android software, but Sonos has changed the interface.

Sonos’ streaming box will have the usual content from Disney Plus, Max, Netflix, and other services within a unified experience. It will have an HDMI switch and ports with passthrough functions so users can plug in soundbars, gaming consoles, and others. For users with Sonos speakers, the set-top box will allow for surround sound, gigabit ethernet, and Wi-Fi 7.