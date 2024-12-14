Sony and Apple collab to bring support for VR2 PS hand controllers for the Vision Pro

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that Sony and Apple are working together to implement support for the VR2 PlayStation hand controllers to the Apple Vision Pro headset. The collaboration has been in the making for months and will present the Sony VR controller as an accessory for the Vision Pro, also noting that both the Xbox and PS5 controllers received support from the Vision Pro with no optimizations for experiences on Virtual Reality.

Sony will have to sell the VR2 controllers as standalone products, which will possibly happen via Apple retail and online store. Aside from gaming, the VR2 controllers have more functions for enhancing productivity such as editing media in the visionOS, letting people navigate through the operating system of the headphones using the D-Pad and thumb stick to scroll and trigger button to pinch. The date of the announcement remains unknown and both companies have delayed the initial reveal date.