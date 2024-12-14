News

Sony and Apple collab to bring support for VR2 PS hand controllers for the Vision Pro

By Samantha Wiley
Vision Pro

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that Sony and Apple are working together to implement support for the VR2 PlayStation hand controllers to the Apple Vision Pro headset. The collaboration has been in the making for months and will present the Sony VR controller as an accessory for the Vision Pro, also noting that both the Xbox and PS5 controllers received support from the Vision Pro with no optimizations for experiences on Virtual Reality.

Sony will have to sell the VR2 controllers as standalone products, which will possibly happen via Apple retail and online store. Aside from gaming, the VR2 controllers have more functions for enhancing productivity such as editing media in the visionOS, letting people navigate through the operating system of the headphones using the D-Pad and thumb stick to scroll and trigger button to pinch. The date of the announcement remains unknown and both companies have delayed the initial reveal date.

Vision Pro
Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
M2 MacBook Air
The M2 MacBook Air with 512GB SSD is $300 Off
1 Min Read
iCloud
Lawsuit regarding iCloud 5GB plan rejected
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple making A $1 billion plant to lift ban for iPhone 16 in Indonesia
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Series 10
Get the Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS at $69 Off
1 Min Read
ChatGPT
$200 monthly ChatGPT Pro subscription now available
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple TV and Apple Music natural language search made possible with iOS 18.2 
1 Min Read
Savings Account Interest Rate For Apple Card Is Cut Again
Savings account interest rate for Apple Card is cut again
1 Min Read
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
4-Pack Apple AirTag On Sale On Amazon
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Vision Pro future headsets could potentially be equipped with Apple’s 5G modem
1 Min Read
TikTok
TikTok ban set to take place on January 
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple looking into cellular connection for Macs
1 Min Read
Apple Watch 10
Apple Watch 10 On Sale Again
1 Min Read
Lost your password?