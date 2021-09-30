Sony’s 75 inch 4K Google TV is now $600 off

If you’re all for immersive TV viewing then it makes sense to go big. For those who are planning to upgrade, you can save a lot by going with the Sony 4K Ultra HD 75 inch LED Smart Google TV for just $1,098 on Amazon.

Sony’s offering has the X1 processor that turns every picture into a colorful, bright and smooth viewing. The addition of the Triluminos Pro technology makes it better than any conventional TV and results in a more faithful color reproduction that’s close to real life.

Built-in Google TV lets you browse through thousands of TV episodes and movies from your favorite streaming provider, including Apple TV, Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and more.

The smart TV has 4K X-Reality Pro which turns all HD content to a crystal-clear 4K resolution. Among others, you can enjoy Dolby Vision and HDR on content that supports it.

Grab the $600 off Sony 75 inch 4K Smart Google TV today!