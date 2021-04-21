Sony’s 75 inch 4K Smart LED TV X900H is $400 Off

Looking for an affordable TV upgrade? Today’s deal is for you. The Sony X900H 75 inch 4K Smart LED TV (2020 model) is down to just $1,598 from its original price of $2,000 on Amazon.

Having a 72 inch screen is certainly a welcome upgrade. Gamers will love the HDMI 2.1 technology, which allows for 4K, VRR and ALLM compatibility and at a smooth 120 frames per second. You can turn on Game Mode and experience the best the game and hardware consoles have to offer.

Full array LED and Triluminos display guarantees a bright yet color-accurate screen every time you turn on the TV. Sony’s X1 processor handles the grunt work in upscaling content to 4K, resulting in a more natural picture.

The X900H works with Alexa as well as HomeKit and AirPlay 2. Its Dolby Vision completes your viewing experience. At $400 off, now is the best time to upgrade!