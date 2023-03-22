Sony’s AirPlay 2-Supported Home Theater Speaker System is 10% Off

Home theater systems are important if you’re fond of binge-watching movies, YouTube videos, and TV shows on your smart TV. Today, you can grab the Sony HT-A9 7.1.4-Channel Wireless Home Theater Speaker System for just $1,798 from its original price of $1,998 on Amazon.

Sony is a leader in the home theater niche, and the HT-A9 is a testament to premium speaker sounds. 360 Spatial Sound Mapping allows the four speakers to bring sound to life in an array of supported formats, including Dolby Atmos and DTS X while keeping resolution at a high. To get more thump and bass, you can add an optional subwoofer. Wireless means you can set it up easily and without having to think of cables.

The HT-A9 allows for wireless streaming in a number of ways, including Apple AirPlay 2 from your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV. Get the discounted Sony HT-A9 Home Theater System today!