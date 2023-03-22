    Sony’s AirPlay 2-Supported Home Theater Speaker System is 10% Off

    Samantha WileyBy

    Home theater systems are important if you’re fond of binge-watching movies, YouTube videos, and TV shows on your smart TV. Today, you can grab the Sony HT-A9 7.1.4-Channel Wireless Home Theater Speaker System for just $1,798 from its original price of $1,998 on Amazon.

    Home Theater Speaker System
    Preview Product Price
    Sony HT-A9 7.1.4ch High Performance Home Theater Speaker System Multi-Dimensional Surround Sound Experience with 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, works with Alexa and Google Assistant Sony HT-A9 7.1.4ch High Performance Home Theater Speaker System Multi-Dimensional Surround Sound... $1,999.99 $1,798.00 Buy on Amazon

    Sony is a leader in the home theater niche, and the HT-A9 is a testament to premium speaker sounds. 360 Spatial Sound Mapping allows the four speakers to bring sound to life in an array of supported formats, including Dolby Atmos and DTS X while keeping resolution at a high. To get more thump and bass, you can add an optional subwoofer. Wireless means you can set it up easily and without having to think of cables.

    The HT-A9 allows for wireless streaming in a number of ways, including Apple AirPlay 2 from your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV. Get the discounted Sony HT-A9 Home Theater System today!

    Share.

    Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.

    Related Posts