Sony’s Iconic IP game to arrive on iPhone

Jim Ryan, Sony’s CEO announced that they will be bringing an ‘iconic IP’ from its Playstation model to mobile platforms in late 2021.

On the company’s investor relations day the CEO mentioned how they want to feature more ‘iconic’ games to the mobile and bring first party content off its consoles. By sales numbers the franchises ‘Uncharted’, ‘God of War’ and ‘Gran Turismo’ are the most popular, and there’s a chance that any of them will be ported.

The news follows Sony’s recent ad post for a ‘Head of Mobile, Playstation Studios’ job, with a listing that they’re seeking someone who will ‘lead all aspects of game development from PC and console to live services and mobile’.

Sony has not made any official announcements yet, but the first wave of games are expected to arrive on the iPad and iPhone. They will be competing with other game makers, notably Nintendo for a share of the mobile gaming market.