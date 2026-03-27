News

Sora AI Support Stopped

By Samantha Wiley
Sora AI Support Stopped

Support for Sora AI, a video app, has been stopped by OpenAI after just 6 months. No further details were provided by OpenAI on why they are stopping support, but they will be sharing information soon, such as when the API and the app will be shutting down.


Resources will be freed up for new AI models as a result of the ceased support. Sora AI is an AI app that allows you to create AI videos with yourself using AI prompts. You can share content with people on the platform.

Sora AI Support Stopped

The app was released towards the end of September last year and went viral as it reached more than one million downloads after being released for one and a half weeks. The company received criticism for deepfake videos on the platform that feature dead or alive celebrities, leading to the company disabling videos that have celebrity likeness without their consent.


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