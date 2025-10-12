Sora Reached 1 Million Downloads Milestone

OpenAI has an app to make videos that are generated by AI called Sora. To date, it has reached one million downloads and Bill Peebles, OpenAI lead for Sora, acknowledges that the app has reached the 1 million milestone.

Sora reached a million downloads despite it being exclusive to Canada and the United States with an invite only link as of now. The app was launched at the end of September and was made to create videos that are AI generated based on real videos with real people in it. The user can create videos based on the prompts they make and can share these videos or cameos with certain people or anyone in the app.

The app uses OpenAI’s model for video generating, Sora 2, that can deal with realistic and complex movements and is capable of audio generation. Currently, video generating is not exclusive to subscribers, but you can download Sora for free via:-

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/sora-by-openai/id6744034028