Sora Reached 1 Million Downloads Milestone

By Samantha Wiley
OpenAI has an app to make videos that are generated by AI called Sora. To date, it has reached one million downloads and Bill Peebles, OpenAI lead for Sora, acknowledges that the app has reached the 1 million milestone.


Sora reached a million downloads despite it being exclusive to Canada and the United States with an invite only link as of now. The app was launched at the end of September and was made to create videos that are AI generated based on real videos with real people in it. The user can create videos based on the prompts they make and can share these videos or cameos with certain people or anyone in the app.
The app uses OpenAI’s model for video generating, Sora 2, that can deal with realistic and complex movements and is capable of audio generation. Currently, video generating is not exclusive to subscribers, but you can download Sora for free via:-
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/sora-by-openai/id6744034028

A new firmware update was released for the AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 with the build number 8A358. No information was given on what comes with the firmware update, but the past firmware update with the number 8A356 added features of iOS 26 to the AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 and 3 models, introducing better quality for video and phone calls, Live Translation, and studio-like quality for audio when recording videos, podcasts, or interviews. The new firmware could potentially deliver improvements and fix some bugs in the new iOS 26 features for the AirPods. You can download the update by placing your AirPods within range of your Apple device like a Mac, iPad or iPhone. Put the earbuds inside the case, then connect to a power source. You have to keep the charging case closed and leave it for about half an hour so that the firmware update can be installed on your AirPods.
