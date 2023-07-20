Sotheby’s puts up an ultra-rare Apple sneaker for sale

Auction and private sales company Sotheby’s has recently listed an ultra-rare pair of Apple sneakers for sale.

The item in question is a custom-made Omega Sports Apple Computer Sneakers which were given away in the 90s during the National Sales Conference. The shoe features the old Apple logo on the tongue and the side in an all-white upper part and sole ensemble. Sotheby’s has labeled the collectible item as ‘brand new’ and added red laces as part of the package.

The auction company has the sneakers in size 10.5 with a price tag of $50,000. It’s worth noting that $50K can already buy an electric car. A similar item was put up on auction- the sneakers were listed as ‘in fair condition’ and slightly used, and fetched a sum of $9,687 after 20 bids. Recently, an original 4GB iPhone sold for a record $190,000 in an online auction.