News

South Korea gains ‘Find My’ network

By Samantha Wiley
Find My

Apple’s ‘Find My’ network has landed on the shores of South Korea, as per the company.

Advertisements

With ‘Find My’ going live in South Korea, users can get the complete range of services in the region, allowing them to track their personal items and belongings with ease. After activation, users can use the service to see where their Apple devices are, and gain greater function if they purchased an AirTag or a similar tracking accessory. The ‘Find My’ network emphasizes privacy protection so the data stays safe and encrypted at all times.

Find My

The network allows for pinpoint tracking on a map for greater accuracy. Users can get simple guided instructions to find their misplaced things. In addition, guided audio can lead users to their lost or misplaced devices in close proximity. The first ‘Find My’ network debuted in 2009, and a similar service, called ‘Find My Mac’ joined it in 2011.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Plex iOS App
New Plex iOS app launches with new interface
1 Min Read
watchOS 11.4
Sleep Alarm update arrives with watchOS 11.4
1 Min Read
iPad
The New 11-inch iPad Wi-Fi 512GB is $50 Off
1 Min Read
AirPods Max
AirPods Max gets new firmware update for low latency and lossless audio
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple News Food added to Apple News+ subscription
1 Min Read
AirPods
New AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 Firmware now available
1 Min Read
iPad
Gurman reveals upcoming iPad lineup
1 Min Read
Health App
Health app revamp expected in iOS 19.4
1 Min Read
M5 iPad Pro
Apple might debut M5 iPad Pro in 2025
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 2
The AirPods Pro 2 is $49 Off
1 Min Read
M6 Chip
Apple is developing the M6 Chip with modem
1 Min Read
M5 MacBook Pro
The M5 MacBook Pro Won’t have a new design
1 Min Read
Lost your password?