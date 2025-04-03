South Korea gains ‘Find My’ network

Apple’s ‘Find My’ network has landed on the shores of South Korea, as per the company.

With ‘Find My’ going live in South Korea, users can get the complete range of services in the region, allowing them to track their personal items and belongings with ease. After activation, users can use the service to see where their Apple devices are, and gain greater function if they purchased an AirTag or a similar tracking accessory. The ‘Find My’ network emphasizes privacy protection so the data stays safe and encrypted at all times.

The network allows for pinpoint tracking on a map for greater accuracy. Users can get simple guided instructions to find their misplaced things. In addition, guided audio can lead users to their lost or misplaced devices in close proximity. The first ‘Find My’ network debuted in 2009, and a similar service, called ‘Find My Mac’ joined it in 2011.