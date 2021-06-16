Spatial Audio highlighted on new ‘Beyond Stereo’ video

Apple has recently uploaded a new video ad focusing on the newly-released Spatial Audio feature.

Spatial Audio is currently available on Apple Music and is based on Dolby Atmos. The surround sound format adds extra immersion by allowing artists to mix music so it seems to come from all sides. Spatial Audio is enabled on thousands of songs in the platform, including ‘Black Skinhead’ by Kanye West, ‘Rain on Me’ by Lady Gaga and more.

The ad video, titled ‘Beyond Stereo’ is only 39 seconds long and highlights the experience in visual format. The accompanying song, ‘Mystery Lady’ is done by Masego and Don Toliver. It’s available to view on Apple’s official YouTube channel.

Spatial Audio is enabled to all Apple Music subscribers at no extra cost. The service, however costs $9.99 a month or $4.99 for students. There’s also a family bundled plan that costs $14.99 for up to six users.