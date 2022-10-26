Apple Music Spatial Audio now in Mercedes-Benz cars worldwide

Apple has released Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos in Mercedes-Benz vehicles, both Apple and Mercedes-Benz announced last week. The acclaimed music listening experience is now available in vehicles manufactured by Mercedes-Benz, as a native experience. The duo announced the release of the feature by stating that their goal is to bring the “very best music” listening experience to customers worldwide.

The high quality music listening experience is now available in Mercedes-Benz cars through the MBUX infotainment system. The Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos feature will reportedly be made available only on Mercedes-Maybach models – EQS and EQS SUV, EQE, and the S-Class. As a result, according to Apple, the vehicles will sound better than a concert hall by delivering studio-quality sound.

Revolutionising the way artists create and fans listen

“Sound quality is incredibly important to Apple Music, which is why we are so excited to be working with Mercedes-Benz to make Spatial Audio on Apple Music available natively in the car for the first time,” said Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats Oliver Schusser. “Spatial Audio is revolutionizing the way artists create and fans listen to music, and it’s an experience that is impossible to explain in words; you have to hear it for yourself to appreciate it. Together with Mercedes-Benz, we now have even more opportunities to bring wholly immersive music to our subscribers all over the world.”

Owners of Mercedes-Benz who already have a subscription to Apple Music, will gain access to the songs and albums in Spatial Audio. Apple says the catalog of songs and albums in Spatial Audio continues to grow across various genres such as, pop, country, Latin, hip-hop, and classical.

“We’re joining forces to offer our customers a benchmark music experience unparalleled in the industry,” said Mercedes-Benz Group AG’s chief technology officer and a member of the board of management Markus Schäfer. “We are proud that our vehicles will be the first-ever non-Apple devices to feature immersive Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos. This seamless experience shows how in-car entertainment can reach exciting new levels by perfectly integrating hardware and software.”