Spatial Gallery launches on Vision Pro Beta software

Major improvements are being added to the latest visionOS beta, including a feature called Spatial Gallery.

Advertisements

Spatial Gallery is a space that can store panoramas, spatial videos, and spatial photos from photographers, filmmakers, and artists. Currently, Apple has several categories, such as entertainment, travel, nature, lifestyle, arts, culture, and sports. The Cupertino-based company will be adding more as time goes on, and said visual content from global brands, visionary creators, and top artists. Currently, content is limited to Severance behind the scenes images, Canadian ice climbing, and skydiving videos, and spatial images shot on iPhone.

Vision Pro owners who have updated to visionOS 2.4 beta can access Spatial Gallery after downloading the software update. It’s also possible to wait for further refinements and when Apple debuts the public version. It’s believed that Apple will be introducing new Apple Intelligence features alongside Spatial Gallery in April.