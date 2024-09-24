Spatial photo feature on iPhone 15 Pro appears in iOS 18.1 developer beta

The latest developer beta of the upcoming iOS 18.1 will have a spatial photo feature for the iPhone 15 Pro.

Advertisements

While the focus of iOS 18.1 is on Apple Intelligence, it seems that there are a few surprises, including spatial photo support for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models. Support for spatial photos on the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro means the device will be able to shoot 3D images. It’s worth noting that the spatial images can be viewed on the Vision Pro for users to enjoy.

The Spatial photo feature was previewed during the September ‘Glowtime’ event on September 9. Apple said that all the iPhone 16 models will be able to shoot in spatial mode in addition to the spatial video capability. To activate spatial photos, users can go to Camera, then choose Spatial mode, and turn their devices in landscape orientation.