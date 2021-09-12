Special Apple event set On September 14

Apple has finally announced the exact date and time for its much-anticipated September event. ‘California Streaming’ will be held on September 14 at 10 in the morning at the Apple Park Campus in California.

The digital only event won’t have any media in-person and will most likely have pre-taped videos for each new Apple product that will be announced. Last year’s event had the Apple Watch announcement while the iPhone 12 was delayed a month. However, we can expect both products to be announced during the event.

The iPhone 13 models may be similar to the 12 series with several design changes. Apple is expected to release a 6.7 inch Pro Max, 6.1 inch Pro, 5.4 inch mini and 6.1 inch iPhone 13.

Apple will be streaming the event live on its official YouTube channel, on its website and on Apple TV. Those who are interested can tune in 10 am PDT on the said date.