Auction company Bonhams will be holding an auction event with several Apple items, including a Macintosh SE that was used by Steve Jobs when he was a NeXT employee.

The auction, titled ‘The History of Science and Technology’ will have the Macintosh SE as the highlight. The machine was used by late co-founder Steve Jobs while he was employed at NeXT.

The description mentioned that the hard drive included Jobs’ work schedule such as travel, recruiting work and task lists, and a missed meeting with the Prince of Wales, King Charles the 3rd.

The Macintosh SE is listed as having a valuation of somewhere between $200k to $300k. The winner of the auction will get the computer, as well as the mouse, keyboard, and a backup drive.

Other notable Apple-themed items include a Macintosh Team Polo Shirt, a Ventless Rev O, a Jobs-signed NeXT performance review, and Pixar business cards.

The Bonham auction is set to begin on October 25.