Specific instructions for AirPods firmware updates now provided by Apple

By Samantha Wiley
Apple has now provided information on how to install firmware updates for AirPods. Previously, whenever a new firmware was available, limited notes were given by Apple on how to prompt the update, but that changes today. The support page for AirPods firmware has been updated with detailed instructions.

The information is still the same as to the automatic delivery of updates whenever AirPods are being charged within Bluetooth range, but now there are step-by-step procedures on how to prompt the firmware update for the AirPods. It also includes steps for troubleshooting in the event that your AirPods won’t update.

There are 6 steps in total needed to do so you can prompt and receive the latest update of your AirPods firmware, which lays out clear instructions instead of just plugging it onto a Mac or any Apple gadget and hoping it will get started with the update. The specific steps to charge using a cable and waiting 30 or more minutes eliminate any obscurity on how to update to the latest firmware.

