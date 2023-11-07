Speculations point to a 2030 Apple Car launch

New speculation puts the much-awaited Apple Car launch somewhere in 2030.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg wrote in the ‘Power On’ newsletter how Apple’s vehicle product is ‘still a ways out’, and that Apple would not be expected to ship it until ‘later in the decade.’ Another Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo echoed the sentiment in September, saying that he had lost ‘visibility’ on the project and doubted that the Apple Car would ‘go into mass production within the next years.’

There were also reports saying that the Apple Car project was in danger- Kuo said that the team had been dissolved, pushing the expected 2025 launch even further. On a side note, the Q4 financial results elicited a response, saying that Apple had to ‘reinvigorate the business’ and create big things. Apple’s response would be the mixed reality headset Apple Vision Pro, and soon the Apple Car.