Spigen’s 65W GaN III Charger Hub Drops 30%

Spigen offers a convenient yet powerful charging hub for Apple users at a 30 percent discount. Today, the Spigen 65W GaN III 4-Port USB Charger is down to just $41.99 from its original price of $60 on Amazon.

The GaN III Charger is a technical achievement and sports powerful charging features in a compact form. It’s smaller than most 65W chargers but can charge a 13 inch MacBook Pro, iMac, MacBook Air and USB-C laptops. You can use both USB-C ports simultaneously and get 20W on both, while a single USB-A can deliver up to 18W for smartphones and tablets.

Four charging ports should be enough to power all your essential devices. Spigen’s GaN III Charger comes with industry-leading Intelligent Safety Technology and fine-control aspects for optimal heat dissipation, as well as voltage and current control.

The multi-use and all-purpose GaN III USB-C and USB-A charging hub can be yours at 30% off today!

