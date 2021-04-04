Spigen’s AirPods Pro clear cases are 50% off

Need a solid protection for your AirPods Pro case? We’ve got just the thing. Today, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid AirPods Pro Case is down to an amazing half off from its original price of $17 on Amazon.

The Ultra Hybrid case offers 360 degree, 24/7 protection for your AirPods Pro case. It has the requisite precision holes so you can get your AirPods or charge the case without having to remove it.

Noteworthy is the fact that the crystal clear shell won’t yellow even when you expose it to sunlight or keep it for a long time. Bumper defenses strategically keep the AirPods’ case in pristine condition, and it includes a carabiner for added carrying options.

The Spigen Ultra Hybrid AirPods Pro Case is a perfect fit for your Apple AirPods Pro 2019 model. Type in the promo code 96LJJHZ4 on checkout to see the price drop to half the original. The deal won’t last long, so buy it today!