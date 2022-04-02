Spigen’s Dual GaN III Charging Hub is 30% Off

Save yourself the trouble (and time) of having to hunt for the right charger and cable for your specific device. Today, the Spigen 65W GaN III USB-C Charging Hub is down to just $47.99 from its original price of $60 on Amazon.

High-speed charging technology is made possible with GaN III technology and the brand’s 3D PCB system, and it’s one of the smallest GaN chargers out there. Upgraded Gallium Nitride 3rd generation makes ArcDock better while minimizing the risks and possible damage to your device. It produces less heat compared to other GaN products in the market.

The Charging Hub has 4 ports that can work simultaneously- you just need a single outlet to charge up to four devices at a time. The USB-C can deliver 65W for laptops, while the USB-A can deliver up to 18W for smartphones and tablets. The ArcDock system distributes optimal power depending on the connected device.

Get the Spigen GaN III Charging Hub for only $47.99 today!